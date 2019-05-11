The GII organizes sensitization programme for FBOs

A day’s sensitization programme organised by Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) and funded by DANIDA for Faith Based Organisations, and other Stakeholders on corruption has been held at Yendi in the Northern Region.

The objectives of the programme was to educate them on their roles in the fight against corruption, to increase awareness on citizens on the ills of corruption, to spell out roles and responsibilities in the project implementation process and to establish a critical mass of religious leaders (Ghanaians) who will start corruption campaigns at the districts.

The project is targeted at the two main dominant religions in Ghana, mainly district leaders of the Christian and Islam Community.

Mr. Joseph Makido Azam, GII Representative in his welcome remarks indicated that they received funding from the Danish Government through their Embassy in Ghana (DANIDA).

Mr Azam said the expanded project complimented the core support GII received under the Tax and Development Programme (T&DP), which included; a specific focus on GII’s anti-corruption activities in the Strategic Plan (2015-2019).

According to him, the project specifically seeks to elicit the support Faith Based Organisations (as the primary target) as well as civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the media in raising awareness, reporting and addressing, corruption, as required under Ghana’s National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP).

He reminded them that Ghana had 80 per cent of the population of people who are Christians, Muslims, and Traditionalist and yet there is 48 per cent score of corruption in Ghana.

He said both the Bible and Quran condemned corruption and hoped that when the respected religious bodies were sensitised they would also educate others in their Churches and Mosques to reduce corruption.

He said GII had planned to hold a sensitization programme for FBOs, and other stakeholders in 40 Districts within Ashanti, Western, Volta and Northern Regions of Ghana to help raise awareness on corruption and also build capacities on how to speak up, resist and report corruption in Ghana.

Mr Adam Baeni Anti-Corruption Officer of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) in Tamale said corruption was found in many fields of the Ghanaian society.

He indicated that NACAP was a 10-year framework developed and adopted by Parliament in 2014 and spans the period 2015-2024 and was developed to streamline and coordinate the anti-corruption agenda in Ghana.

According to him, the strategy identified the gaps from the past attempts at fighting corruption and acknowledged the roles of stakeholders if the fight against corruption was to succeed.

He said NACAP recommended the fight against corruption in Ghana to be the responsibility of each citizen and announced that by this contribution, citizens were given the opportunity to join hands and tackle corruption in the country in order to secure and sustain the nation’s development.

He said the theme: for the programme “Building Broad Coalition for Combating Corruption and enhancing Integrity in Ghana” is encouraging.

Gumpal-Lana Sumani Sadiq who chaired the programme called on the Religious Organisations to request for posters on corruption to be displayed at vantage points at public places to create awareness on it.

A 10-member committee was formed to ensure that the programme on education is carried out.

Source; GNA