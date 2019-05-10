Stakeholders hold deliberations over high rate of road accidents

The Governing Boards of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) and Motto Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) have held deliberations over the increased rate of road accidents in the country.

The joint board meeting which was held in Accra was the Fourth of its kind and also coincided with the Fifth United Nations Global Road Safety Week being observed from May 6 to May 12, under the theme: “Leadership for Road Safety.”

According to a press release signed by the joint boards of the DVLA, NRSC and MTTD and copied the Ghana News Agency, it was admitted at the meeting that, if the stakeholders fail to take responsibility to curb the spate of carnages on roads, the citizenry would suffer the consequences.

At the end of the meeting, the parties came to a conclusion on two main steps they are to undertake in order to improve the effectiveness of their mandates towards the reduction of road accidents.

It was agreed that the three organisations should foster collaborations among themselves to improve enforcement through the use of technology and continuous driver education for all categories of drivers.

They also agreed to harmonize their activities and efforts towards making roads in Ghana safer for use.

The group, with a sense of urgency, advocated for unity of Understanding and called for political will to help nib the carnage in the bud.

Source: GNA