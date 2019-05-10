Independence of Western Togoland, no show

The arrest of leaders of the Homeland Study Group Foundation has crippled alleged preparations towards the declaration of independence of parts of the Volta and Northern Regions (Western Togo land) on Thursday, May 09, 2019.

There was no sign of activity at the Barracks New Town location in Ho, said to be venue for the declaration on Thursday, when the Ghana News Agency visited.

On Wednesday, May 08, 2019, over 80 members of the secessionists group from across the Volta Region were picked up by joint police military operation for alleged intended demonstration against the arrest of leaders of the Group last Sunday.

When the Ghana News Agency visited the venue for the supposed declaration of independence at about 0850 hours, the place was quiet with only a few individuals sitting under a mango tree.

A middle-aged man in the house who sought anonymity told the GNA that they could not do anything because their leaders had been arrested.

“We can’t do anything now. We can’t do the declaration. Those who are to declare the independence are in police custody,” he said.

Meanwhile there is a joint police-military patrol in Ho, Volta Regional capital, with people going about their normal activities.

Source: GNA