Curfew hours on Chereponi and Saboba renewed

The Ministry of the Interior has renewed the curfew hours imposed on Chereponi, Saboba and their environs from 1800 hours to 0600 hours with effect from Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

A statement signed by Mr Ambrose Dery, the sector Minister, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the renewal of the curfew hours was upon the advice of the Northern Regional Coordinating Council and by Executive Instrument.

It said the ban on carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon was still in force and that any person found with arms and ammunition would be arrested and prosecuted.

The statement urged the people to exercise restraint in the face of challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to ensure peace in the area.

Source: GNA