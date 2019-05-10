Businessman in court over visa fraud

An Accra Circuit Court has granted bail to a businessman in the sum of GH¢ 30,000.00 with two sureties for allegedly duping another businesswoman of $600 and a Nissan Altima vehicle under the pretext of securing her and family American visas.

Prince Wuni Yalla Hardy denied the offence and will reappear in court on May 27.

Prosecuting, Detective Chief Inspector Simon Apiorsornu told the court presided over by Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye, that Madam Nahil Nashedeen, the complainant is a resident of Teshie Tsuibleo in Accra.

He said the accused person is also the Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Youth for Peace and Development, a Civil Society Organisation, and lives at Tabora, a suburb of Accra.

The prosecution said in 2018, the complainant, her husband and brother discussed with Hardy their intention to travel to the United States of America (USA).

Detective Chief Inspector Apiorsornu said after the discussion, the accused informed the complainant about a programme being organized by his organization on Peace and Conflict Resolution which was going to be held in USA and convinced the complainant and her family that he could enroll them on the said programme in order to secure them visas.

The Prosecution said he managed to collect $600 in addition to the unregistered Nissan Altima car 2015 model valued GH¢75,000.00 from the complainant and promised to secure them visas in two weeks time.

Prosecution said Hardy promised the complainant that in case he fails to secure them the visas, he would refund the money and return the vehicle.

He said the accused person processed the visa application forms for the applicants and led them to the American Embassy for interview but they were refused.

The Prosecution said the complainant then demanded for refund of their money and the car as agreed but the accused failed to do so and went into hiding.

He said a report was subsequently made to the police which led to his arrest and in his cautioned statement, he confessed using the car as a collateral to secure some electronic appliances for someone in Kumasi for a hotel.

The prosecution said investigations revealed that he was not organizing any programme to be held in USA, thus, after investigations, he was arraigned.

Source: GNA