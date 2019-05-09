President Akufo-Addo assents to Public Holidays (Amendment) Act

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assented to the Public Holidays (Amendment) Act 2019, (Act 989).

A statement signed by Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister of the Interior and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday, said the Act was assented to on April 16, 2019 and stated the Statutory Public Holidays and Commemorative Days.

The Public Holidays are New Year’s Day, 1st January, Constitution Day, 7th January, Independence Day, 6th March, Good Friday, Easter Monday, Eil-Al-Adha (Hajj), Eid-Al-Fitr (Ramadan), and Workers’ Day, 1st May.

The rest are Founders’ Day, 4th August, Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, 21st September, Farmers’ Day, 1st Friday in December, Christmas Day, 25th December and Boxing Day, 26th December.

The Commemorative Days are African Union Day, 25th May, and Republic Day, 1st July.

Source: GNA