Home / General News / President Akufo-Addo assents to Public Holidays (Amendment) Act

President Akufo-Addo assents to Public Holidays (Amendment) Act

6 hours ago General News Leave a comment

President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assented to the Public Holidays (Amendment) Act 2019, (Act 989).

A statement signed by Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister of the Interior and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday, said the Act was assented to on April 16, 2019 and stated the Statutory Public Holidays and Commemorative Days.

The Public Holidays are New Year’s Day, 1st January, Constitution Day, 7th  January, Independence Day, 6th March, Good Friday, Easter Monday, Eil-Al-Adha (Hajj), Eid-Al-Fitr (Ramadan), and Workers’ Day, 1st May.

The rest are Founders’ Day, 4th August, Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, 21st September, Farmers’ Day, 1st Friday in December, Christmas Day, 25th December and Boxing Day, 26th December.

The Commemorative Days are African Union Day, 25th May, and Republic Day, 1st July.

Source: GNA

Check Also

UNESCO engages stakeholders on strengthening social and policy dialogue in education

A regional forum aimed at enhancing discussions on strengthen social and policy dialogue in the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Fnet Designs & IT Solutions
Ghana Business News © Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved