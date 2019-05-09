Home / Lead Story / Eni announces another gas discovery at Cape Three Point Block 4 offshore Ghana

Eni announces another gas discovery at Cape Three Point Block 4 offshore Ghana

8 hours ago Lead Story, Oil & Gas Leave a comment

Italian oil company Eni says it has made a gas and condensate discovery in a Cape Three Point Block 4 (CTP-Block 4), offshore Ghana.

In a press release copied to ghanabusinessnews.com Eni says the well which was drilled on the Akoma exploration prospect, proved an estimated volume between 550 and 650 billion cubic feet of gas and 18 to 20 million barrels of condensate.

“The discovery has further additional upside for gas and oil that will require further drilling to be confirmed,” the release added.

The Joint Venture of CTP-Block 4 is formed by Eni Ghana (operator, 42.469 per cent), Vitol Upstream Tano (33.975 per cent), GNPC (10 per cent), Woodfields Upstream (9,556 per cent), and Explorco (4,00 per cent).

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi

Check Also

World Bank increases financial support to deal with impacts of artisanal mining, logging in Ghana to $49m 

The impacts of artisanal mining and logging in Ghana are well documented. They include among …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Fnet Designs & IT Solutions
Ghana Business News © Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved