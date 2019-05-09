Eni announces another gas discovery at Cape Three Point Block 4 offshore Ghana

Italian oil company Eni says it has made a gas and condensate discovery in a Cape Three Point Block 4 (CTP-Block 4), offshore Ghana.

In a press release copied to ghanabusinessnews.com Eni says the well which was drilled on the Akoma exploration prospect, proved an estimated volume between 550 and 650 billion cubic feet of gas and 18 to 20 million barrels of condensate.

“The discovery has further additional upside for gas and oil that will require further drilling to be confirmed,” the release added.

The Joint Venture of CTP-Block 4 is formed by Eni Ghana (operator, 42.469 per cent), Vitol Upstream Tano (33.975 per cent), GNPC (10 per cent), Woodfields Upstream (9,556 per cent), and Explorco (4,00 per cent).

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi