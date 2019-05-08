Ghana police arrests 81 members of Volta secessionist group in Ho

The Volta Regional Police Command in collaboration with the 66 Artillery Regiment Wednesday arrested 81 members of the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF), who allegedly intended to demonstrate against the arrest of their leaders.

Leaders of the secessionist body calling for the independence of parts of Volta and Northern Regions were picked up on Sunday May 05 for planning to declare parts of the Volta and Northern Regions independent.

Mr Prince Dogbatse, Public Relations Officer of the Volta Regional Police Command, said the 81 persons, including women were being screened for further investigations.

The Ghana News Agency learnt that some members of the Group had allegedly earlier assembled from across the Volta Region in a house near the 66 Artillery Regiment (Volta Barracks) for a supposed final preparations towards the declaration of independence on Thursday May, 09 when they were arrested.

Togbe Agbodzalo II, Chief of Dorfo, said to be an Executive Committee member of the HSGF, told the Ghana News Agency that preparations and rehearsals for the declaration of independence for the Western Togoland were continuing unabated at a secluded location.

He said by midday of Thursday May 09, 2019, the territory would have be declared independent with or without their leaders who were arrested last Sunday, May 5, 2019.

A source, close to the Group’s Executive Committee also said they had already written to the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the United Nations, the Peace Council and chiefs, and also invited “external media” to cover the event.

