Akufo-Addo calls on political leaders to be sincere

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on political leaders to be sincere in their dealings with the people and tell the truth about their achievements.

He said politicians must not resort to deciet for political gains with non-existent record of events and projects.

President Akufo-Addo said this when a 28-man delegation from the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs called on him at the Jubilee House in Accra.

Led by the Tumu Kuoro, Babini Kanton VI, who is also the President of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs, the delegation was at the Presidency to discuss a number of concerns and challenges pertaining to the area, chief among them being the poor nature of roads.

President Akufo-Addo indicated that in all his travels across the country and interactions with both traditional and local authorities, the common appeal was for his Administration to have their deplorable roads fixed.

“The roads are my biggest burden in Ghana, he said, wondering why that should be the case when his immediate predecessor had claimed that he had done all the roads in the country, and was responsible for unprecedented infrastructural development in the country during his tenure.”

“It is not good for us as politicians to be misleading the people… If you have not done something don’t claim it…. The people themselves will tell the truth on what’s going on,” he said.

The President told the delegation that a top priority of his Administration was to improve the condition of the major trunk roads that connected Ghana to neighboring countries to facilitate and open up the nation to trade in the West African Sub-region.

He assured the Chiefs of Government’s commitment to developing the Lawra-Tumu Trunk Road that connects Ghana to Burkina Faso, as well as construct other roads in the area.

There is allocation for this in the 2018 Budget.

The delegation appealed to President Akufo-Addo to facilitate the passage of the University of Development Studies (UDS) Autonomous Campuses Bill into law.

They also entreated the President to look into the timely completion of the Wa Regional Hospital to enhance healthcare delivery in the Region.

The traditional leaders further requested the speeding up of the Wa Airport Project to enable the carriers operate commercial flights to the Region.

The President assured them that their concerns would be addressed in due course.

Source: GNA