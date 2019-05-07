German prosecutors fine Porsche €535m over emissions cheating 

German prosecutors have imposed a €535-million ($599-million) fine on Volkswagen subsidiary Porsche over regulatory offences related to the diesel emissions scandal.

The prosecutor’s office in Stuttgart, responsible for investigating the carmakers with headquarters in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, said the fine was being imposed due to “negligent violations of supervisory duties” at its development centre from 2009 onwards.

Porsche said it would not appeal the decision. It said that its parent company, Volkswagen, had already increased its provisions to cover the fine.

The emissions scandal, which entered the public domain in 2015, saw Volkswagen equip more than 10 million cars with software that cheated emissions tests and meant that many times the permitted level of nitrogen oxide was being emitted.

Last year, Braunschweig prosecutors fined Volkswagen €1 billion for the same violation.

Source: dpa