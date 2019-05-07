Chiefs should help Nana Addo to succeed – Tema Mantse

The Industrial City King, Dr. Nii Adjei Kraku ll, is asking Ghana’s traditional leaders to rally behind President Nana Akufo- Addo and his developmental agenda for the country.

“The chieftaincy institution in Ghana is very powerful and influential; I can say that it is us the chiefs, who are more in touch with the people compared to the politicians, but then political leadership is also very important in this era of Democracy.

“Under the circumstances, it will be disastrous for us all, if the two powerful institutions of leadership do not work in collaboration, this is the simple reason why I am calling on all of us to support our President to succeed,” Nii Tema said.

Speaking to some Journalists in Accra, the Tema-Mantse said such a support was vital for the common good of the country as it lined up traditional leadership and political leadership towards a common national purpose.

He pointed out that the President’s vision for the country, which he had expressed in the form of the various ambitious programmes was a big transformational one that needed all hands on deck to succeed.

“when I talk about chiefs helping the President, I mean it in terms of my peers for instance, releasing lands to the Government for the construction of factories, under the one district, one factory programme; or the one village, one dam programme, releasing lands for schools and hostels under the Free SHS programme, ” Nii Tema Said.

The Tema Mantse said collaboration between the political leadership and the traditional leadership was also important because available evidence showed that when the two complement each other, they achieve great results.

“I will not go too far into history, let me cite the Dagbon crisis; it was a chieftaincy crisis that had persisted for 17 years, but at the end of it, it took a collaboration between the political leadership and the traditional leadership to resolve it. None of the two leaderships could have solved this issue on their own,” Nii Tema said.

Meanwhile, Nii Tema also called on the Tema Metropolitan Assembly to pay attention to the abandoned lorry station behind the Mankoadze Roundabout in Tema lamenting that even though that terminal was a potential source of revenue for the Assembly, it was not utilized.

“That station should be improved with proper stores and accessories to generate revenue for the assembly, the station has been abandoned and I will urge the TMA to do something about it as quickly as possible,” Nii Tema said.

He commended the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Felix Mensah Nii Annang La, for his good works.

Source: GNA