DIC abrogates agreement with Akwatia Mine 

The Divestiture Implementation Committee (DIC) has abrogated its agreement with the Great Consolidated Diamonds Company Limited (GCDCL), which took over the former Ghana Consolidated Diamonds (GCD).

This was contained in a letter from the DIC’s lawyers, Cardinal Law Group, dated April 9, 2019, and addressed to the Managing Director of the GCDCL.

The reason assigned for the abrogation was the Company’s persistent failure in settling its indebtedness arising from the non-payment of the balance due from the divestiture of the assets of GCD to GCDCL.

The letter indicated that as at March 31, 2019, the indebtedness of the Company to DIC stood at $18.844, 014.45.

At a press conference at Akwatia where this information was made available to the media, Mr David Kwarshie, the General Secretary of the Akwatia Development Association, commended the Government for finally listening to the cries of the people of Akwatia.

The Association also expressed gratitude to the Member of Parliament of Akwatia, Madam Mercy Adu Gyamfi, for championing the crusade for a change in the Mine since the GCDCL had woefully failed to make it a viable venture despite the “sweet promises.”

He said promises of jobs for the local people by the Company have not been delivered, rather, many workers have been sacked and those in employment are not being paid.

Source: GNA