Ghana to host Third Africa Oil and Gas Conference

The Third Edition of the Africa Oil and Gas Local Content Sustainability Conference and Exhibition 2019 (ALC) will take place from October 10-11, in Accra.

A statement issued by the AME Trade United Kingdom, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Conference is an international event produced and managed by AME Trade UK, and GeoVision Ghana Ltd.

It said the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) is the host and would highlight the fact that GNPC had achieved its mission to become a stand-alone operator by 2019, supported by the Africa Petroleum Producers Organisation.

The Conference is a continent-wide policy response initiative the brings together decision makers and relevant stakeholders with the key objective of promoting increased local participation in the supply chain of oil and gas.

This is expected to achieve the transfer of skills, capacity and economic development.

The last two editions were held in Luanda, Angola attracting nearly 600 attendees from 30 countries and featured technical site visits as well as best practice experiences from other emerging markets such as Malaysia.

The Third Edition in Ghana is on the theme: “Shaping the Future through Sustainable Local Content Policies”.

The statement said the event would focus on the sustainability of local content regulatory and institutional frameworks that had been implemented so far by African Oil and Gas Producing countries to advance local economic development.

“The choice of Ghana was informed by the various policies and actions of the Ghana Government and Industry to encourage local content development and participation of the citizens in the oil and gas value chain, since the country joined the ranks of African oil producers,” it said.

“ALC 2019 will feature technical exhibition alongside the main conference and will gather national, regional and international stakeholders from both public and private sectors including government representatives, development partners, international and national oil companies, services providers and decision makers from the industry among others.”

AME Trade’s business to business events provide vital practical information for companies looking to diversify and realign their business strategies to keep up with fast-moving global trends.

Through sector specific and country focused events, the AME is now one of the leading providers of strategic need to know business information for the African Region.

Its services include bespoke conferences, trade exhibitions, training workshops and networking functions.

Source: GNA