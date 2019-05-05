Effutuman celebrates Aboakyer Festival peacefully

Mr Kwamena Duncan, the Central Regional Minster, on Saturday said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s Government was committed to ensuring a fair and equitable distribution of resources for the holistic development of the nation.

“Let us continue to live in love and pray for the Government to work judiciously to ensure that each and every one gets his or her share of the national cake”.

Mr Duncan said this at a colourful durbar to climax the week-long celebration of the 2019 Aboakyer Festival of the chiefs and people of Effutu Traditional Area at Winneba.

It was on the theme: “Sustaining Our Rich Cultural Heritage – Our Youth, Our Future”.

The Twafo Number One Asafo Company was the first to bring the catch of a live deer at exactly 0950 hours to Neenyi Ghartey VII, the Paramount Chief of the Area, who sat in state awaiting the first catch.

He then stepped on it three times, in accordance with his religious duty to the Deity of their Ancestral Stool, to indicate that the animal had been accepted for the necessary rituals.

Dentsifo Asafo Number Two Group had, earlier around 0845 hours, brought their catch to the durbar grounds when the Omanhen, members of the Traditional Council and dignitaries were not around, and so the Group left and did not return again.

Historically, this was the fourth time Dentsifo No. 2 Group failed to hand over their catch to the Paramount Chief to step on, while the Twafo No.1 Group had also, on two occasions, not sent their catch to the durbar grounds.

Mr Duncan, who was the Special Guest of Honour, commended the Paramount Chief, the Traditional Council, and the Festival Planning Committee for ensuring a peaceful celebration.

He said the Aboakyer Festival was unique and called on all citizens of Effutu to consider, as paramount, the growth and development of the Area.

He urged them to bury their differences and support the Paramount Chief to improve, protect and preserve the legacy of their ancestors.

Neenyi Ghartey, on his part, expressed gratitude to the Government for choosing Winneba for the establishment of the first phase of the Landing Beaches Project.

He pledged the support and cooperation of the Traditional Council with the contractor to resolve the initial bottlenecks of the project.

“We will be guided by the sacrifices, unity of purpose, perseverance, persistence, focus and determination of the Asafo companies’ achievements to complete what we have started, to embrace every son and daughter of our land to build a strong, peaceful and progressive Effutuman”.

Among personalities who graced the occasion were Mr John B. Ninson, the Municipal Chief Executive of Effutu, and DCOP Bediako, the Deputy Central Regional Police Commander.

Source: GNA