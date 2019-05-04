ECA meeting to discuss transforming economies as a means of accelerating sustainable development in West Africa

The 22nd Meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee of senior officials and Experts (ICE) for West Africa under the theme; “Demographic dynamics for sustainable development in West Africa: challenges and policy measures”,will be held in Monrovia in early May 2019 under a regional context marked by the entry of UN, African Union, ECA and ECOWAS reforms in their decisive phases.

The meeting being organized by the Sub-Regional Office for West Africa (SRO-WA) of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) and the government of Liberia, from May 8 to 10, 2019 shall also be marked by the continuation in planning, by States, aimed at better improving a slow-paced development despite the decade of economic growth in the West African countries.

The regional bloc known as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has a population of 356 million in 2017, and an average per capita income (GDP per capita) of $1,927.8 in 2016.

According to the organisers, the main objective of the Committee is to discuss recent developments likely to impact economic and social development in West African countries, with a view to identifying major challenges to be addressed and to proposing guidelines for accelerating sustainable development in West Africa through the transformation of the economies of the sub-Region.

Ahead of the Committee’s meeting, an Ad-hoc Experts Group Meeting will also be held in Robertsfield on May 6 and 7, 2019, on the theme “National capacities and mechanisms in evaluating progress in the implementation of agendas 2030 and 2063: assessment, challenges and prospects in West Africa”.

The meeting will be attended by delegates from 15 West African States, as well as senior representatives and experts from the ECOWAS, UEMOA, the Mano River Union (UFM), and other intergovernmental organizations (IGOs) of the Sub-Region.

The African Union Commission, the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the World Bank representatives will also be in attendance.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi

