Jirapa township roads set for massive facelift at a cost of GH₵20m

The Jirapa township roads stretching to about 15 kilometres have been awarded to two local contractors to begin rehabilitation works this month at the cost of more than GH₵20 million.

The contractors, Dagarti Kofi Adams Limited was awarded 5.7 kilometres under phase one at approximately GH₵10 million, while 3MW International Limited was approved to work on 8.8 kilometres costing GH₵11.5 million under the phase two.

Both contractors have two years to complete the two phases of the internal roads rehabilitation project, which are to run concurrently within the period and supervised by the Upper West Regional Urban Roads Department (consultant).

The internal upgrading of the town’s roads is part of efforts by government to stimulate economic and social activities and bolster living standards of the people through massive and quality infrastructural expansion.

The Urban Roads Department of Ministry of Roads and Highways in collaboration with the Jirapa Municipal Assembly, organized a durbar this week for the opening construction works of the roads.

Mr Frank Osei Sekyere, the Upper West Regional Director of Urban Roads, who introduced the contractors to the community and stakeholders, defined the scope of their works to include construction of concrete drains, curves and application of two layers of coal tar, saying: “It means the roads are going to be solid”.

He said the contractors went through a “national competitive bidding” process and were eventually chosen as the suitable awardees for the contract of the 16 roads as surveyed by the Urban Roads for rehabilitation.

He pleaded with residents to cooperate with the contractors during the period, as construction works could lead to blockage of some roads and cause inconvenience, particularly, to those living along the front corridors.

“Because it is an inconvenience during the construction, you will be notified by the contractors so that those who live in the frontage along the corridor will know how to pack their motors or vehicles,” he added, while road signs and alternative routes would be provided.

Mr Sekyere advised those who have complaints about rehabilitation works to lodge them before the Municipal Chief Executive or Municipal Chief Director or Municipal Works Engineer or the regional Urban Roads Department.

The Jirapa Municipal Chief Executive, Mrs Christine Bonbanye-Amadu, urged residents to depoliticize construction of the project to allow works to go on smoothly and be completed on schedule to beautify the town and rejuvenate economic activities.

She noted that extreme partisan politics retarded social and economic development and should not be allowed to fester in the Jirapa roads rehabilitation project, which she said was “dear to the heart” of President Akufo-Addo.

She appealed to the contractors to engage the teeming energetic jobless youth in the town and avoid the tendency of bringing labourers from other places, stressing: “We have the youth who are capable, don’t go and carry workers from Accra or Tamale to come and work here”.

Residents asked several questions which bordered largely on whether the project was not going to be “another deceptive one” (campaign promise) and whether compensation was going to be paid to persons who are to be affected by the project as well as the level of involvement of chiefs in the over GH₵20 million project.

Source: GNA