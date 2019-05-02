Tongraan disassociates himself from alleged comments by Rockson Bukari

The Paramount Chief of the Talensi Traditional Area, Tongraan Kugbilsong-Nanlebegtang, has disassociated himself from alleged recorded telephone conversation between Mr Rockson Ayine Bukari, former Upper East Regional Minister and Mr Edward Adeti, an Accra based Starr FM reporter.

The voice recording, which went viral on social media, and led to the resignation of the Minister was alleged to be that of Mr Bukari in which some comments were made, where the Tongraan was mentioned. “We want to state categorically that we disassociate ourselves from the comments so made in the tape.”

The Paramount Chief in a news statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said he was “unaware of any matter that has to be ‘killed’ in favour of Shaanxi Mining Ghana Limited for which he has any interest.”

“The Tongraan does not and will not support any illegal conduct by any of his subjects or company operating in the area or stand in the way of genuine exposure of wrong doing by the media,” the statement said.

It said the Talensi Traditional Council was opened to all serious and genuine investors operating in the Talensi Traditional Area, and indicated that its doors were widely opened to all parties, who wish to operate within the framework of the laws of Ghana and to bring peace and development to the area.

Source: GNA