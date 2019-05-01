Government acquires 1,700 acres of land at Otenkoran for 1D1F Project

The Kwaebibirim Oil Palm factory in partnership with the Government has acquired 1,700 acres of land at Otenkorang in the Agona West Municipality to nurse and plant 210,000 oil palm seedlings.

This will feed the factory under the One District One Factory (IDIF) programme.

The acquisition of the land to for nursery was to produce more raw materials to feed the oil palm factory at Kwae near Kade in the Eastern region.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commissioned the factory at Akim Abbam during his recent tour of the Eastern region and also inspected on-going 1D1F projects as part of efforts of the government to reduce rural poverty.

The 1D1F policy adopted by the government was one of the key social interventions aimed at creating jobs and wealth for the unemployed youth in the rural and urban areas.

Mr Joseph Annafi, Site Manager of Kwae Bibirim Oil palm Company who conducted the media round the project said the company realised that it could not rely on growers alone to feed the factory.

He said 250 workers were employed to work at the pre-nursery period on the 1,700 acre land that started four months ago, with a highly improved oil palm seeds from Benin, which could be harvested between two and three years.

He mentioned that the initial challenges of; lack of water compelled them to drill boreholes with new technology known as drizzling to enable them water the 10 blocks of nursery every day.

According to him, the seedlings would be ready for distribution to farmers for planting in August this year, saying that modern methods being applied at pre-nursery and mature nursery period would enhance the company’s target of oil palm production.

He said the workers were given training on safety, landing and pegging, chemical spaying, planting of seedlings without problems, environmental protection, and other measures to enhance effective work.

According to the Site Manager, the company took steps to ensure that workers’ health and safety was considered, adding that a medical team was contacted to offer them regular check-ups to avoid sickness.

He said the new methods of agriculture training given to workers would go a long way to enhance productivity.

Abusuapanyin Kwame Nyakoh, who released the lands, debunked rumours that no compensations were paid farmers whose crops were affected, and said the six farmers whose food and cash crops were affected, received compensation.

He expressed their gratitude to the government for partnering the Company to create more jobs for the youth in Agona |Nyakrom and Agona Otenkorang communities.

Mr. Kwesi Yeboah and Mr. Isaac Paintsil spokespersons of the farmers said they were satisfied with the compensation and that there was no cause for alarm.

Some of the workers mainly youth expressed their appreciation to the government for creating jobs for them to earn between GH¢400 and GH¢800 monthly.

They encouraged the youth who thronged cities and urban areas to return home and join hands to expand the factory for their own benefits.

Source: GNA