Dominion University to manufacture solar panels

Dominion University College through its Centre for Products Design and Development, intends to develop and manufacture solar panels and produce portable solar energy devices to power electronic products in Ghana and Africa.

The centre, according to the University, which focused on developing innovative technology solutions, would convert plastics waste and other waste materials into fuel use.

Professor Nicholas N.N. Nsowah-Nuamah, the President of the College gave the assurance during his investiture ceremony as the new President of the University in Accra.

The ceremony was to confer on Prof Nsowah-Nuamah the authority and symbols of the high office of President of the College.

He said the centre would establish joint ventures with other innovators in renewal and alternative sources of energy to assemble solar cars, solar wheel chairs, servers and a special type of desktop computers called P-Machines that connects to a number of monitors with the same efficiency and speed.

He explained that the innovation was a cutting-edge cost-effective computer networking system, which utilized solar energy and cuts down on hardware cost by about 60 per cent.

“All these projects will enhance the intellectual capacity of the University’s community and allow students to have the hands-on experience and drive the Africa Industrial revolution concept that we envisage”, he added.

Prof Nsowah-Nuamah said the College would produce students, relevant to the emerging markets by equipping them with the right skills and attitude.

As a result of the plan, he said the College would revamp the Centre for Skills Development to prepare students with employable skills through zero-credit courses delivered by industry and practicing professionals.

He said the College would work assiduously to obtain a Charter by improving institutional governance, strengthen academic quality assurance unit to promote efficient staff self-assessment and regular students’ assessment of lecturers and effective peer review.

He pledged to review and diversify the College’s existing programmes to meet modern trends and increase school enrolment.

“We shall develop strong partnerships with local industry to ensure demand-driven programmes that are relevant and address the needs of industry and society”.

Prof Felix Nikoi Hammond, Chairman of Governing Council, Dominion University College commended Prof Nsowah-Nuamah for taking steps to commence the setting up of the School of Graduate Studies.

He said the University had completed the development of scores of Masters and PHD programmes, which had been submitted to the National Accreditation Board.

Prof Nsowah-Nuamah received the Presidential gown, the statutes and the seal of medallion as an acceptance to serve with diligence, dedication, energy, vision and integrity.

Source: GNA