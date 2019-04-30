NPP, NDC agree on scope of dialogue on ending political vigilantism 

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have agreed on the immediate scope of dialogue on ending political vigilantism in the country.

The parties reached the agreement on Monday at Peduase in the Eastern Region at the end of their second meeting on ending political vigilantism.

A communique issued and signed jointly by Mr Freddie Blay, NPP National Chairman and Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, NDC National Chairman, and witnessed by Nana Dr S. K. B. Asante, a member of the National Peace Council (NPC) said both parties agreed to commence a discussion on the elimination of vigilantism with key stakeholders and experts.

“These stakeholders shall include; representatives of civil society organizations, security agencies and religious bodies,” it said.

The communique said the process was aimed at disbanding vigilante groups operating within or for political purposes; prohibiting the ownership, hiring, or utilization of such groups by the political parties or members thereof; cooperating with state agencies and stakeholders in the total eradication of such groups or incidents of vigilantism in the country.

It said the next meeting between the two parties under the mediation of the NPC Council was slated for May 27.

The meeting, which is at the instance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was mediated by the NPC.

It would be recalled that President Akufo-Addo in his State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Thursday, February 21, called on the leadership of the two main leading political parties (NPP and NDC) to help find a lasting solution to the menace of political vigilantism in Ghana.

In attendance at the Peduase meeting were; leading members of both parties such as Mr John Boadu, General Secretary of the NPP and Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, NDC General Secretary.

The meeting was formally opened by Reverend Professor Emmanuel Asante, NPC Chairman.

Other members of the NPC mediation committee on ending political vigilantism included; Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-William, Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International, and Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah, a former National Chairman of the Church of Pentecost.

Source: GNA