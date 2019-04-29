Women’s inclusion pivotal for development – Samira Bawumia

The wife of the Vice President, Mrs Samira Bawumia, has called for women’s inclusion in national development and asked African governments to prioritize women issues in decision-making processes.

She advocated the need for women and girls to be given equal access to education, healthcare, decent work, and representation in political and economic decision-making processes.

She urged all and sundry to fight against all forms of sexual and gender-based violence and harmful practices against women, which retarded their economic development.

Mrs Bawumia, made the call when she delivered a keynote address at the “Faces of Africa” summit at the John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, in Maryland, USA.

The annual summit was held on the theme: “Achieving Gender Equality and Empowerment of Females: African Women on the Frontline”.

The theme falls in line with the vision of Mrs Bawumia’s not-for-profit organization-Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP).

It was organised by the African Public Health Network (APHN), of the University, which sought to promote conversations on public health and gender equality in Africa.

The event was also designed to showcase African culture and society, and also showcase women who were making strides in the socio-economic and political spheres of the Continent.

Mrs Bawumia lauded the efforts of some African governments for encouraging women participation in governance, saying that there had been a significant progress in the advancement of women in Africa due to the deliberate efforts to remove barriers that inhibited women’s participation in politics and governance.

In the area of health, Mrs Bawumia, who also doubles as a champion of maternal health, advocated the need for African governments to provide quality healthcare for women.

She said education and skill acquisition were essential for the realization of young girls’ potential and improving socio-economic growth.

Mrs Bawumia, through her Foundation, had initiated a number of critical interventions in the areas of health, education and women empowerment, including the ‘Safe Delivery Project’, an initiative that sought to reduce maternal and neonatal mortality in deprived communities.

The Foundation has also equipped and retooled selected health facilities in deprived communities in Ghana.

SEHP’s ‘Library-In-A-Box’ project distributed over 40,000 books to 60 schools in 10 regions.

A total of about 40,000 pupils are expected to benefit from the donation.

This is in fulfillment of a quest to improve literacy and instill a culture of reading among students in Ghana, especially the girl child.

The SEHP with support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has launched a Coalition of People against Sexual and Gender Based Violence and Harmful Practices (CoPASH).

Mrs Bawumia was recently named the “Queen of Humanitarian Projects” by the Human Achievers Foundation in India.

She was also crowned the “African Woman of Excellence 2018” by the Africa Union and the Diasporan African Forum.

Source: GNA