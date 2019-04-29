GCNET deploys application to improve revenue mobilisation

The Ghana Community Network (GCNET) has deployed an enhanced Ghana Customs Management System (GCMS) to expand revenue mobilisation.

Mrs Aba Lokko, the Head of Communications, GCNET, said it was an improvement on the previous GCMS and came with new features to enhance user experience and performance.

She said this at the Company’s annual health walk aimed to encourage staff and stakeholders to adopt healthy lifestyles.

The exercise was to enable the Company to know its stakeholders better, and also to fulfil the Sustainable Development Goal-Three; being good health and wellbeing of the people.

The participants, who assembled at the Ayi Mensah Toll Booth, walked up the Aburi Mountains through to the Peduase Lodge and ended at the Aburi gardens with some aerobic sessions.

“Sound mind in a sound body works better and it has been proven that when people exercise their minds gets refreshed in readiness to work better,” Mrs Lokko said.

She said the exercise was also an opportunity to explain the operations of the Company to the public and its contribution to economic growth.

Mrs Lokko said: “The feedback from the Customs Officers, who use the GCMS applications is refreshing.”

She said the application had been deployed on pilot basis at the Takoradi and Tema ports and in a couple of Customs Offices at the Kotoka International Airport to improve revenue mobilisation.

Recently the Company also deployed the trade facilitation platform pilot phase in Takoradi to enable businesses to sign on to the system and provide information for use by players in the Customs value-chain.

Mrs Lokko said GCNET was providing the needed infrastructure, building the capacity, in terms of training of officers of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and additional infrastructure in terms of connectivity right from Paga through to Elubo to Lome, Togo.

Currently the GCNET was helping the GRA to share data with the Customs Division in Côte d’Ivoire.

Source: GNA