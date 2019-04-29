Archbishop Palmer-Buckle commends Chief Imam for ensuring religious peace

Most Reverend Charles Palmer-Buckle,the Archbishop of Cape Coast Diocese has commended Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu, the National Chief Imam for his selfless role in ensuring peaceful existence between Muslims and Christians in the country.

The Archbishop said the Chief Imam’s visit to the Christ the King Catholic Church in Accra prior to his 100th birthday celebration was an indication of the religious tolerance, which must be embraced by all.

Speaking in a sermon in Accra at a send-off mass for Archbishop Palmer-Buckle, he said there is the need for the country to sustain the peaceful existence the country has enjoyed over the years irrespective of religious difference.

The Mass held at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabraka, brought together a large number of Catholic faithful to witness the celebration.

He urged the Church to invest in the development of the youth for the accelerated growth of the country because they are the seed for future leadership.

Archbishop Palmer-Buckle commended all for their love, support and prayers that helped him to succeed in his 13 years reign in Accra and asked for forgiveness for anyone he had offended.

He urged the congregation to build their faith in the evidence of the apostles, adding that without the direction of God, nothing would be successful in our endevours.

The Archbishop appealed to his successor not to forget the completion of the Holy Cathedral, stressing that the Cathedral was not only a Church but a monument that has serve in the development of the country.

He urged the Church to inculcate the Ga language in celebration of the mass to make the people in Ga feel welcomed and comfortable in the Church.

“One thing I failed to do in my term is that, I didn’t give much attention to the Ga language and I will urge my successor to encourage the Ga language to make the people in Ga feel welcomed and comfortable in the Church”, he added.

He therefore appealed to the Church to support him in prayers as he proceed to continue his work in Cape Coast and also pay more attention to the youth, children and women because they were the future of the Church.

Most Rev. John Bonaventure Kwofie, the Metropolitan Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra, commended Archbishop Palmer-Buckle for his exemplary leadership skills and hard work over the years, assuring him to continue with his good works for the growth of the Church.

The Accra Archdiocese presented a 2015 Nissan Sentra model, an undisclosed amount and some items to Most Rev. Palmer-Buckle for his dedication to the work of God.

Most Rev. Palmer-Buckle was made the Archbishop of the Cape Coast Archdiocese, the oldest Catholic Archdiocese in the country in May 2018, following the retirement of Archbishop Mathias Nketsiah of Cape Coast.

Profile

Most Rev. Palmer-Buckle was born on June 15,1950 in Axim, Western Region.

He was educated at the Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary in Koforidua and at the Pontifical Urban University where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Philosophy and Sacred Theology.

Most Rev. Palmer-Buckle also holds a doctorate degree in Sacred Theology from the Pontifical Salesian University in Rome.

He served as a chaplain and teacher at the Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary and at Achimota School.

Most Rev. Palmer-Buckle, 67, was ordained a priest on December 12, 1976, in Accra, appointed as Bishop of Koforidua on July 6, 1992, consecrated on January 6, 1993, and appointed as an Archbishop of Accra on May 28, 2005, the second Ghanaian to be elevated to that position.

From 1994 to 2004, he served as the Bishop-Chairman for the Department of Socio-Economic Development of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference in Ghana, and from 1995 to 2003 was President of Caritas Africa Region, becoming the First Vice-President of Caritas International, a federation of 198-member organisations in 154 countries all over the world with its headquarters in the Vatican City.

Most Rev. Palmer-Buckle was also a member of the nine-member National Reconciliation Commission from May 2002 to October 2004.

