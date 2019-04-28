Vice-Chancellor of University of Ghana hails Prof Kwapong

Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, Vice-Chancellor, University of Ghana has hailed the late Professor Alex Adum Kwapong for his remarkable contributions towards the advancement of knowledge and learning within and beyond the walls of the University.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Prof Kwapong Lecture Series dubbed: “Nature Speaks”, a new initiative co-convened by the United Nations Institute for Natural Resources in Africa (UNU-INRA) and the University of Ghana said the lecture series was a timely initiative with the potential to contribute significantly to close the gap between African scientific output and Africa’s development strategies.

The lecture series was organised in honour of the late Prof Kwapong, first Ghanaian Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana and the first African Vice-Rector of the United Nations University.

The Lecture on the theme “Innovation, Infrastructure, Technology and the Promise of Renewed Growth for Natural Resource Management in Africa – Blind Alleys or Transformational Change?” was delivered by Dr Frannie Léautier, Chief Operating Officer of the Eastern and Southern Africa Trade and Development Bank (TDB).

Prof Owusu noted that the Prof Kwapong Lectures by UNU-INRA was supportive of the mission of the University of Ghana, which focused on creating an enabling environment that makes the University and its constituents increasingly relevant to national and regional development through cutting-edge research, teaching and learning.

“This lecture series is about opening up an intellectual space where we can debate Africa’s compelling development problems and I will like to reiterate that this lecture series sits at the soul of our most valued mission, which is our quest for knowledge,” he said.

“As a continent with complex challenges and limited resources, we have considerable interest in making judicious use of scientific know-how as a vital tool to achieve meaningful and sustainable growth.”

Prof Owusu said science, technology and innovation had essential roles to play in meeting the range of interlinked global challenges of poverty reduction, inclusive development, and environmental sustainability in the context of a changing climate.

He said the provision and expansion of investment, in infrastructure – both tangible and intangible – was a pre-requisite for sustainable management of natural resources and inclusive growth in Africa.

He noted that new-technology-based growth required new and innovative classes of infrastructure: digital connectivity, broadband communication networks, smart renewable energy grids, sustainable transport systems which implied the development of new or renovated infrastructure.

He said the role of academia and think tanks as guardians of the values of free inquiry and of the paramount importance of scientific evidence was more critical than ever.

Dr Léautier also praised Prof Kwapong for his tremendous contribution towards the advancement of knowledge and education across the globe.

She said African leaders needed to be well versed in specific knowledge and a set of skills to be effective in managing natural resources; adding that “one can learn from experiences across sectors and countries, and engage with different types and forms of solutions in the face of complexity”.

Madam Patricia Appiah-Agyei, Deputy Minister, Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation said the lecture series comes against the background of a nation, which was determined to pursue an agenda of rapid transformation from poverty to prosperity, by charting new development pathways and leveraging the opportunities, which science, innovation and technology have made possible.

She said the government was fully aware of the important role of innovation and technology in unlocking the door to future economic growth and a tangible demonstration of this commitment was the decision to devote one per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) to research and development.

Madam Opokua Kwapong, one of the six daughters of Prof Kwapong on behalf of their family expressed gratitude to the University of Ghana and UNU-INRA for the lecture series in honour of their late father.

Madam Kwapong, who is the Vice President, Research Development for Pepsicle Incorporated in the United States, announced the demise of their mother, Mrs Evelyn Kwapong, which occurred during the Easter.

Source: GNA