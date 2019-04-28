Memorial Mass held for Maj Gen Vib-Sanziri

The Catholic Church, Michel Camp, Tema, has held a memorial mass to commemorate one week of the passing of the late Major General (Maj Gen) Francis Vib-Sanziri of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The late Maj Gen Vib-Sanziri passed on in his hotel room in Eilat, Israel on Good Friday April, 19 2019.

His mortal remains is expected to arrive at the VIP lounge of the Kotoka International Airport on Saturday, April 27 at 22:00 GMT.

The Ministry of Defence and GAF, in consultation with the family of the deceased, would plan a befitting honour and final funeral rites for the departed soul after the arrival of the mortal remains.

Reverend Father Major Benjamin Kusi Effah, said the late Maj Gen Vib-Sanziri was a devoted Christian who was committed to activities of the church.

“He was a staunch Catholic, he lived as a catholic and he died as a Catholic. He shared the faith of the true church on earth. Our brother never lost the opportunity to interact with his maker and his God,” he said.

He told the congregants that, living a Christian life does not make one immortal, but rather the church prepares Christians to face the reality of death in life.

The Rev. Father reiterated that even though Christians were supposed to die, they shall live again because of the resurrection power of Jesus Christ.

“Life is a transition and we will all be on that journey back to God because when the spirit of God that makes you move, live and have your being, power, strength taken back to God, then you are off the scene of this earth,” he said.

He said the departed General was a good man, and he was not surprised he died on a Good Friday.

Maj Gen Vib-Sanziri’s widow, Commissioner of Police (COP) Mrs Beatrice Vib-Sanziri, who is the Director-General (DG), Welfare of the Ghana Police Service, and due for retirement from active service next month, looked downhearted throughout the service.

Among the many dignitaries who were present to show commiserations were Mr Ambrose Derry Minister for the Interior and Member of Parliament (MP) for Nandom, COP Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah – CID Boss, Maj Gen William Azure Ayamdo – Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), Brigadier General Amoa-Ayisi – Chief Staff Officer, Ghana Army.

Others were His Excellency Dan Abodakpi – former Ambassador to Malaysia, Dr Kwame Addo Kuffour and Dr Ben Kumbuor – former Defence Ministers, Mr Ahmed Alhassan and Mrs Mills-Robertson – former IGPs, Dr Kuuire – former Director General of Ghana Prisons Service, as well as other Senior Officers, Commissioners, men, women, Civilian Employees and sympathizers from all walks of life.

Source: GNA