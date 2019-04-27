Huawei makes $26.7b in first quarter 2019

Huawei says it generated $26.7 billion in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 39 per cent over what it achieved for the same period last year.

The company’s net profit margin for the period was about eight percent, slightly higher than the previous year’s, a statement issued by Integriti News Agency, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, has said.

During the period, the Company shipped 59 million smartphones, while its Enterprise Business Group launched its Digital Platform and its new “Huawei Inside” strategy.

“Huawei maintained its focus on ICT infrastructure and smart devices, and continued to boost the efficiency and quality of its operations, which has helped contribute to its solid performance in Q1 2019,” the statement said.

“2019 will be a year of large-scale deployment of 5G around the world, meaning that Huawei’s Carrier Business Group has unprecedented opportunities for growth.

“By the end of March 2019, Huawei had signed 40 commercial contracts for 5G with leading global carriers, and had shipped more than 70,000 5G base stations to markets around the world”.

The statement said Huawei was committed to building the foundations of the core of a digital world by delivering the Digital Platform, along with universal connectivity and intelligence.

Its Enterprise Business Group also deployed the world’s first 5G-enabled Wi-Fi 6 access point.

“As of the end of Q1 2019, Huawei had shipped more Wi-Fi 6 products than any other company worldwide,” the statement said.

“Huawei’s Consumer Business Group continues to create value for consumers with its innovative products.

“Its core strategy is to deliver an intelligent experience to consumers across all scenarios…. In other business segments like PCs, wearables, and smart home, Huawei has been welcomed by global consumers for its leading, innovative products and superior user experiences.

“HUAWEI CLOUD remains committed to innovation. It aims to build the best possible hybrid cloud, provide full-stack AI solutions for intelligent industries, and make inclusive AI a reality”.

More than one million enterprise users and developers had chosen to work with HUAWEI CLOUD, said the statement.

In the First Quarter of the year, HUAWEI CLOUD services were launched in Singapore, and HUAWEI CLOUD released its AI model market.

HUAWEI CLOUD’s one-stop-shop AI development platform – ModelArts – came first in both image classification training and inference in the Stanford DAWNBench deep learning competition.

