Ashanti police rescues kidnapped victim

The Ashanti Regional Police Command on Friday dawn rescued an Indian businessman from suspected kidnappers at Akokoamon, a community near Parkoso in Kumasi.

Prakash Chudry, 31, is said to have been forcibly seized by three unknown persons on Thursday evening at the Ahodwo-Roundabout.

The suspected kidnappers later called some friends and relatives of the victim to demand $500,000 for his release.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo, Regional Police Public Relations Officer, told the media in Kumasi that the police worked tirelessly throughout the night with key stakeholders such as the telecommunication companies and sister security agencies to rescue victim.

He said the kidnappers managed to escape while the victim was sent to the hospital for medical examination.

ASP Ahianyo said the Police is on a manhunt for the suspects and called on the public to help with information to arrest the culprits.

He appealed to residents of the region to take their personal security seriously by being conscious of their environment in order not to fall prey to such miscreants.

Source: GNA