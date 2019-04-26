FPSO Attah-Mills shutdown for essential works

The TEN Partners Thursday said they shutdown the John Evans Attah Mills Floating Production and Storage Offloading (FPSO), which is Offshore Cape Three Points of the Western Region, on Monday, April 22, to enable outstanding works on the facility to be the completed.

The shutdown, expected to last two weeks from the date of commencement, would also allow Tullow Ghana Limited, the operators of the FPSO, to carry out essential maintenance works, consistent with the facility’s design specification, to ensure ongoing reliability of the production process.

It was initiated in consultation with the Government, the Ministry of Energy and Ghana National Gas Company.

A statement signed by Mrs Dzifa Bampoh, the Communications and Investor Relations of Tullow Ghana Limited, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said the activity was adequately planned to prevent any interruption of gas supply to the Ghana Gas.

The statement expressed the appreciation of the TEN Partners, comprising Tullow Ghana Limited, Kosmos Energy, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, Anadarko Petroleum and PetroSA, to the various agencies for their cooperation towards ensuring success of the exercise.

Source: GNA