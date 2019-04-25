Sefwi Bodi NCCE embarks on maiden accountability forum

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Bodi District has held its maiden social accountability forum for stakeholders in the community, with a call on them to join in the fight against corruption.

The forum, which engaged chiefs, community members, opinion leaders and other stakeholders deliberated on the need for the various communities to identify and own projects paramount to them.

The forum also discussed how they could support government through the district assembly to address their needs.

Mr. Emmanuel Awortwe, the Boadi District Director of the NCCE, urged the participants to make use of the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP), which according to him was designed to fight corruption.

He said NACAP if used effectively, would help curb corruption to the barest minimum and that would translate into improved service delivery.

He added that the social accountability forum was not meant to find faults in leaders, but to draw the people closer to their leaders to ensure accountability and transparency in the handling of community funds and associated projects.

Mr. Awortwe also stressed the need for community members to show ownership of projects that were being undertaken in the community and eschew politics in this course.

“This will make duty bearers accountable and keep them on their toes,” he added.

The forum provided the avenue for community members to voice out their grievances of which they mentioned, Rehabilitation works on Bodi – Ahibenso road, Congestion in Schools and inadequate writing desks for final year JHS pupils, Completion of CHPS Compound and Completion of the community Police Station.

A five (5) member committee was formed to support the Assembly member to pursue and monitor developmental projects in the community.

Source: GNA