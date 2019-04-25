Okyehene lauds government for embracing drone medical delivery service

Osagyefo Amotia Ofori-Panin II, the Okyehene, has lauded the creativity of the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for embracing new innovation and accepting the challenge to implement the drone medical delivery service in Ghana.

“President Nana Akufo-Addo is not doing it for his personal gain but for public good, that’s what leadership is all about and we should not deny children of proper medical care or education,” he stressed.

He, thus, underlined the need for all Ghanaians to embrace change and new technology to propel the socio-economic development of the nation, saying that technology and science had completely changed the way of life and brought prosperity to many people.

The revered traditional leader noted that, nations that had made great strides in their socio-economic advancement had done so with innovative ideas and deep thinking, and not because of their natural resource endowment.

His Royal Majesty Ofori-Panin made the remarks at the launch of the largest drone medical delivery service at Omenako, near Suhum in the Eastern Region, on Wednesday.

He called for committed and trustworthy health workers who would implement the project to ensure its success and sustenance, saying; ”We don’t need people who will steal the blood and deny doctors the blood they needed for dispensing medical care”.

The Okyehene said only people with malicious minds would work against the implementation of such a laudable project and urged all Ghanaians to embrace the changing world of technology to propel socio-economic development.

He pledged his unflinching support towards the successful implementation of the programme since it would save many lives and applauded the Government for the laudable efforts.

His Royal Majesty Ofori-Panin called for speedy roll out of the National Identification Authority so that there would be ready records of every Ghanaian living in every hamlet or village across the country.

This, he said, would ensure that every citizen receive healthcare no matter the location or abode.

The venerable chief added his voice on the call for the decentralization of the administrative procedures to enhance transparency and accountability of the nation.

The project, which is being implemented by Zipline International, christened, “Fly to save a life” would benefit about 14 million people, especially in hard-to-reach areas in Ghana.

The Omenako Centre, would serve some parts of the Eastern, Great Accra, Central and Ashanti regions.

Government has announced plans to open three more centres by the end of the year. The drones would operate 24 hours a day and seven days a week, with each centre equipped with 30 drones to deliver essential medicines and blood products to 2,000 health facilities.

Source: GNA