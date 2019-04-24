Elmina Police demolishes hide-outs of criminals

The Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem (KEEA) Municipal Police Command on Tuesday raided and demolished some structures, shanties and ghettos within Elmina, which housed drug peddlers and criminals.

The exercise, which started around 0700 hours, was done in collaboration with the KEEA Municipal Assembly with massive support from the Elmina Traditional Council, led by the Omanhene, Nana Kodwo Conduah VI.

It was done under heavy security guard at suburbs such as “18”, “19”, Boataase and Seaview, the most notorious suburbs in the Elmina Township.

No arrests was made because many took to their heels on seeing the police team arrive at the scene.

Superintendent Samuel Entsuah, KEEA Municipal Police Commander who led the exercise, later told the media that the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) took the bold decision to flush out criminals to end the constant tormenting of residents in Elmina and its environs by criminals.

He said the places raided, had become very notorious as criminals converged and operated from such ghettos where all forms of narcotic drugs were traded.

“We took a decision to have these ghettos demolished because most criminal activities are traced to those places, and added that it will be a bi-weekly exercise to completely flush out miscreants.

Superintendent Entsuah pleaded with community members to cooperate with the Police for maximum protection and advised the youth in particular to stay away from the use of illicit drugs since most criminal cases were linked to drugs.

Nana Kodwo Conduah expressed concern that large numbers of the youth in the area had become drug addicts and pledged to collaborate with the Police to ensure that all ghettos were destroyed.

“We will not sit down unconcern for our youth to become social misfits”, he stressed and commended the Police for the swift response to drive away criminals from the area.

Source: GNA