Ghana Water to increase tariffs for Tamale residents  

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has said that the Tamale Metropolis and its environs may experience increase in water tariff.

This he said was due to irresponsible sand winning activities along the company’s source of raw water intake point at Nawuni, a community in the Kumbungu district.

Dr Clifford Abdallah Braimah, the Managing Director of GWCL made the announcement on Monday when he visited one of the company’s source of raw water intake point at Nawuni and the water treatment plant at Dalun in the Kumbungu District, as part of his visit to the Northern Region to assess the activities of the company.

He said these irresponsible activities had polluted the water body and if not regulated would go a long way to increase cost in the raw water treatment as well as lead to increase in water tariffs within the company’s supply areas, which included the Tamale Metropolis, Savelugu, Kumbungu and its environs.

“The change in colour of the raw water from the intake point in Nawuni means that we need more chemicals beyond the original ones for purification, therefore increasing our cost of operation and this would require increase in tariffs because we have to spend more to buy chemicals” he explained.

Dr Braimah appealed to the chiefs and stakeholders in Dalun in the Kumbungu District to help regulate the irresponsible sand winning activities along the company’s raw water intake point to avert tariff increase.

He stressed the need for the National Security to establish a military base in the Nawuni community to help control the irresponsible sand winning activities in the district, saying, “We cannot let our customers suffer because of other people’s irresponsible businesses”.

Source: GNA