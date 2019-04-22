Ghanaians advised against instant justice to suspects  

Ghanaians have been advised to desist from administering instant Justice to suspected criminals found in their communities since it made investigation difficult for the police to establish facts.

Police Chief Superintendent Stephen Tane Ngissah, Ejisu Divisional Police Commander, gave this advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region concerning a recent incident which occurred at Besease in the Ejisu Municipality.

He explained that some few weeks ago his outfit had an information that an unknown mob attacked one James Oppong, who was allegedly accused of stealing a pregnant sheep at Besease.

Superintendent Ngissah said that when the police got to the scene the alleged thief was beaten and became unconscious with the said stolen sheep with him on a street.

He indicated that the alleged thief was pronounced dead on arrival at the Ejisu Government Hospital and the body was deposited at the Juaben Government Hospital mortuary pending investigations.

The Divisional Commander expressed worry about such actions that were done by the public when they arrested alleged criminals in their communities.

He stated that it was unlawful for anyone to take the law into his hands to harass and murder a suspected criminal and the police would allow the law to take it’s cause when such people were arrested.

He disclosed that the work became difficult for the police to gather all the facts about the case for prosecution at law court when the prime suspect was dead.

Superintendent Ngissah appealed to the public to hand any alleged criminal to the police to handle.

Source: GNA