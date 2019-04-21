Veep mourns Major General Vib-Sanziri

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Major General Francis Vib- Sanziri, Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force in the Golan Height.

Major General Vib-Sanziri died on Friday, April 19 at the southern Israeli port city of Eilat.

In a Facebook and Twitter posts, Vice President Bawumia paid a glowing tribute to Major General Vib-Sanziri’s quality leadership, dedication and positive attitude to work and life.

“The last time I met him was on my visit to the Ghanaian troops in Lebanon last year.

“Little did I know when I said goodbye that it would be the last time, I would see him alive,” the Vice President recalled.

“My heartfelt condolences to his family”.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace,” he said.

Major General Vib-Sanziri, 62, commanded the multi-national force since September 2017 after succeeding Major General Jai Shanker Menon of India, who completed his assignment on September 30,2017.

Source: GNA