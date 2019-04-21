TWMA to sanction two staff for extortion

The Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA) says it would take administrative sanctions against two of its Internally Generated Fund (IGF) staff who are extorting money from unsuspecting residents.

The two, Francis Tetteh and Sadik Ibrahim, who are city guards employed by the Assembly, are said to be using the name of the Assembly to collect money from developers in the area under the pretext of giving them building permits.

Mrs Adwoa Amoako, Tema West Municipal Chief Executive Officer, told the Ghana News Agency that she had received evidence against the two confirming that they were engaged in acts of extortion and would therefore face disciplinary actions to serve as a deterrent to other staff.

Mrs Amoako stressed that, “I will take actions against any worker who goes around to take money from residents without the authorization of the Assembly,” adding that her outfit could even terminate their appointment.

She noted that such acts were detrimental to the development of the area, as the two implicated city guards were pocketing the Assembly’s revenue which must be put together to fund developmental projects in the Municipality.

She emphasized that her aim was to develop the area in accordance with the vision of the President for carving out the Municipality out of the Tema Metropolis.

The MCE urged residents and prospective developers not to give money to any staff but should rather personally visit the TWMA offices and transact genuine business with them.

Source: GNA