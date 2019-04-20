Veep wishes Christians a happy Easter celebration

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has wished Christians and all Ghanaians a happy Easter celebration and urged them to live in peace and harmony.

He said regardless of one’s religious or political affiliation, it was prudent to work together for peace and sustainable development.

Vice President Bawumia expressed his Easter facilitations in Facebook and Twitter posts to his Christian compatriots.

He encouraged Christians to continue praying for the country.

“My family and I wish our Christian brothers and sisters a happy Easter.

“As you commemorate this special festivity which marks the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, we encourage all to continue to pray for the country, live in harmony with one another and do our best to help make Ghana the cherished land we all wish to live in, “he said.

Dr Bawumia wished all Ghanaians fruitful holidays and prayed for the blessings of God for the nation.

“We wish everyone happy holidays. May God bless our homeland Ghana.” Vice President Bawumia stated.

Source: GNA