Two nabbed over narcotics and firearms in Assin Fosu

The Assin-Fosu Divisional Police Command on Wednesday morning arrested two men for allegedly dealing in substances suspected to be narcotics as well as firearms.

The suspects; Eric Boateng 19, and David Andoh 20, were arrested from their hideout upon a tip-off.

The Police also retrieved 33 varying quantities of wrapped dried leaves and powered substances suspected to be indian hemp “wee”, one short gun with registration number 6po2254-93, 10 live BB cartridges, three red pills suspected to be tramadol, one match box, and a half-bottle of liquid suspected to be Acid.

Briefing the media at Assin-Fosu, the Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Henry B.M Bacho, said, the police patrol team had a tip-off about the nefarious activities of two men in a house suspected to be dealing in narcotics.

The police moved to the scene, arrested the suspects and seized the items, which would be sent to the forensic laboratory for testing.

Currently, the suspects are in the police custody for further investigations, but the Divisional Commander has appealed to the public to help combat crime by giving out information and reporting suspected criminals to help bring peace to the area.

He pledged the Command’s commitment to weed out criminals in the area.

Source: GNA