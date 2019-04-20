Significance of Easter should spur us to sacrifice for our prosperity – President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaians to reflect on and emulate the extraordinary sacrifice Jesus made on Calvary’s cross and work assiduously for the well-being of the nation.

In a message to herald the Easter activities, the President said the season was a good opportunity to reflect on Jesus’s sacrifice for the good of humanity and the hope it brings us.

President Akufo-Addo held that the sacrifices that the nation and Ghanaians made over the last two years “are beginning to pay off and are putting the nation on the right path.”

“This year, our country is projected to have the fastest economy in the world and we are the largest recipient of foreign direct investments in West Africa.

“All our young children are now guaranteed a minimum of Senior high school education, we have an abundance of food, and for the first time in a long while, we are exporting food to our neighbours,” he said.

The President continued, “Import duties and utility tariffs have been significantly reduced to bring relief to businesses and individuals and thousands and thousands of graduate teachers and nurses who prior to my coming into office were sitting at home twiddling their thumbs are employed.

“We’ve put 100,000 to work under NABCO and hundreds of thousands of young men and women are gainfully employed under the various modules of the Youth Employment Agency.

“The tech giant, Google has established its first African Artificial Intelligence laboratory in Ghana, as the global industrial giants are getting ready to make important investments in our country, we are making steady progress in the implementation of our One District- One Factory policy

These, and many more, President Akufo-Addo said continued to be the benefits that Ghana “was reaping from two years of prudence, discipline, hard work and sacrifice, benefits that have to extended to all sectors of our society, that is our challenge.”

He was confident that “with the mobilization of our collective energies and prayers, we will move this nation to where it has to be a Ghana Beyond Aid, a modern self-reliant nation capable of generating prosperity for the mass of her people and governed according to the rule of law and respect for human rights and the principles of democratic accountability.”

“There are many more hurdles ahead to overcome, if we are to fulfill the dreams and aspirations of our forebears who envisaged our nation to be that shining star of Africa, where the personal security of each citizen is guaranteed,” the President said.

He urged the citizenry to observe traffic regulations and rules during the season and to “drive carefully on our roads and keep our nation in our prayers.

“On behalf of my wife Rebecca, family and members of Government, I wish you all a happy Easter. May the celebration of the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ give birth to a new season of faith, hope, growth and prosperity for us all. May God bless each one of us and our homeland Ghana and make her great and strong, ” he said.

Source: GNA