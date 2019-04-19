Man remanded 21 days for refusing to construct home latrine

A Kadjebi Magistrate Court has remanded Muftaw Yakubu, a commercial motorcycle operator at Koto Nkwanta in the Kadjebi District to 21 days in police custody for sanitation related offences.

He was remanded for refusing to construct a home latrine, assaulting sanitation officer, and obstruction.

The court heard that on January 11, 2019, Yakubu threatened one Flora Kortorsi, an Environmental Health Officer with a cutlass when the latter engaged him on the need to construct a home latrine.

The Officer caused the arrest of Yakubu and he was on April 08, 2019 remanded to serve three weeks in police custody and to pay a fine of GH¢560.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) was told that a week after his release from police cells, Yakubu built a personal latrine, and took up a sanitation natural leader position in his community.

GNA learnt Yakubu was now supporting Environmental Health field facilitators in the community and contributing towards the community’s attainment of ODF status.

Madam Saviour Kumahor, the District Environmental Health Officer said Yakubu’s prosecution was serving as a wakeup call to other communities in the District.

He said the Koto Nkwanta community was triggered in 2012 but was yet to be declared ODF.

She noted, however, that following the court action, 15 household latrines had been completed and 11 more were under construction, and was hopeful that the community would attain ODF status by April ending.

Madam Kumahor said homes without latrines would be hauled before law courts beginning July 2019 and asked homeowners to take note.

