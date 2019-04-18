Kintampo disturbances; one dead, two injured

A clash at the Kintampo waterfalls in the Kintampo North Municipality of Bono East Region on Tuesday has led to the death of one person through gunshot, while two others sustained gunshot wounds.

Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer who confirmed to the Ghana News (GNA) on Wednesday in Sunyani, said 10 suspects were arrested and detained by the Police in Sunyani to assist investigations.

He said the Dega Land Association and the Mo Youth Pressure Group on Tuesday afternoon besieged the precinct of the waterfalls, where President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday inaugurated a walkway recently constructed to give the facility a facelift.

The youth claimed ownership of the place and sacked the workers around, Chief Inspector Oppong said, but the Kintampo Police rushed to the scene and initially arrested six ring leaders, he added

He said the youth thereafter surrounded the Kintampo Divisional Police Headquarters to prevent the Police from transferring the six suspects to the Regional Police Headquarters in Sunyani.

Chief Inspector Oppong said the worst of it was when one of the leaders blocked the entrance of the Police Station with his vehicle and timber logs.

He said the Kintampo Police called for Police-Military reinforcement from Techiman to assist in dismantling the blockade, but the Mo youth started throwing stones from all directions and in the process stabbed one of the military men on his left wrist and also smashed a windscreen of one of the patrol vehicles.

He said the irate youth attacked another military reinforcement team from Sunyani with stones and other offensive weapons, but the military retaliated by firing warning shots.

Chief Inspector Oppong said three persons who got injured in the process were rushed to the Techiman Holy Family Catholic Hospital, but one died on arrival and the body was deposited at the Hospital’s morgue.

He said the Police retrieved talismans, amulets and knives from two of the suspects.

Source: GNA