Road crashes killed 411 people in two months – NRSC 

Road accidents between January and February this year, killed 411 people in the country, Engineer David Adonten, the Director of Planning and Programmes at the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) has disclosed.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview on the side-lines of a regional consultation meeting on the use of motor cycle and tricycle for commercial purposes, held in Sunyani that road safety regulations ought to be enforced to minimize accidents.

The Ministry of Transport in collaboration with the NRSC, Police Motto Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) and the Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA) is organizing the nationwide consultation meeting.

It is attended by Traditional Authorities, Civil Society Organizations and Municipal and District Assemblies and aimed at collating views and suggestions as to legalize the use of the machines for commercial purposes.

Section 128 (1) of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012, LI 2180, prohibits the use of tricycles and motor bikes for carrying fee paying passengers.

But, the NRSC is worried that the practice has become common in the Ghanaians society and causing nuisance on the road.

Mr Adonten said this year, the country has already recorded 108 accidents involving tricycles and motorbikes and fatalities were high as well.

Superintendent Alexander Kwaku Obeng, Director in-charge of Education, Research and Training at the MTTD headquarters in Accra, noted that because of the economic value of the tricycles, it was making it difficult for the police to prosecute the users.

Source: GNA