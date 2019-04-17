Energy Commission meets PDS on wiring regulation 

The Energy Commission (EC) has engaged staff of Power Distribution Services (PDS) Ghana, Volta Region, on the implementation of the Electrical Wiring Regulation, 2011 (L.I.2008).

The engagement was part of the Commission’s tour of PDS operational areas to sensitize stakeholders on the Wiring Regulation.

Electrical Wiring Regulation, 2011 (L.I. 2008) was passed into law by Parliament in February, 2012 in response to increasing cases of electrical fires in the country.

The regulation is to ensure that only qualified and certified professionals are engaged in electrical wiring and installation works and also required that well defined standards are put in place for the safety of persons, livestock and property.

Mr. Delali Oklu, General Manager of PDS Volta Region, described the engagement as timely and was hopeful it would impact positively in the operations of PDS.

He said PDS was having challenges in the implementation of the regulation in service connection charges by certified inspectors and electricians in the districts and asked Energy Commission to engage other stakeholders on the regulation and the concerns.

Mr. Stephen N-ebe Yomoh, Programme Officer, Inspection and Enforcement Directorate, Energy Commission, said there were two categories of people operating under the law-complaints and non-complaints.

He said, complaints were those who complied with the law and were licensed by the Energy Commission to carry out wiring activities and said only those professionals should be engaged.

Mr Yomoh reiterated that “the customer only pays for the services of the Certified Electrical Wiring Professional (CEWP) but not the services of the inspector”.

He added that “it is the duty of the CEWP to pay the inspector not the customer”.

Mr Yamoh therefore appealed to the public to stop engaging the services of non-certified electricians and report such people to the police.

He said a certified electrician app had been developed and that the list of all certified electricians was published on the Energy Commission’s website with copies at every PDS district office to assist customers in choosing certified electricians for wiring services.

Source: GNA