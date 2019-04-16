Five arrested for killing a Chinese national 

The Eastern Regional Police Command has apprehended five men suspected to be involved in the armed robbery of six Chinese men and killing one of them.

The six Chinese were engaged in the construction of a factory undergoing a one district one factory project at Asuboi Anum near Suhum.

The suspects are Dennis Atta Kwabena Senior 34, Daniel Atta Kwabena Junior 34, Yegbe Saviour 22, Richard Offei 26 and Kwaku Djin 19. who paraded themselves as land guards when they visited the residence of the Chinese nationals at Asuboi Anum.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh said, one Itel mobile phone, one Republic of Ghana students’ laptop, one computer and some quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp were found in the room of Atta Kwabena Senior.

He said another search conducted in the room of Atta Kwabena Junior revealed six mobile phones and some quantities of Indian hemp.

DSP Tetteh said, the five suspects have been detained to assist in Police investigations.

He said on April 12, 2019, the suspects visited the residence of the six Chinese men at Asuboi Anum near Suhum with the intension of robbing them by presenting themselves as land guards.

He said the robbery led to the death of Song Zhao Sheng, 58, a Chinese national, who sustained injuries on the head due to an attack with a cement block by the robbers and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Suhum Government Hospital.

He said, the suspects made away with seven mobile phones, 15,000 Chinese Yuan, GH₵ 37,000.00 and one Hp laptop.

Source: GNA