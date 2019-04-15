Creation of Bono East Region earns President a traditional title

The creation of the Bono East Region has earned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo a traditional title: Nana Sompahene Akufo-Addo I, by the chiefs and people of Atebubu in the Region.

Sompahene literally means a ‘Good Servant’.

The Atebubu Traditional Council, on Sunday, performed traditional rites and installed the President as a chief of the Council with the stool name at the Atebubu Palace.

Nana Owusu Acheaw Brempong I, the President of the Council, said Nana Akufo-Addo deserved the honour for his numerous social intervention programmes, which was making the socio-economic livelihoods of the people better.

President Akufo-Addo was on a four-day working visit to the Bono, North East and Ahafo regions.

Nana Brempong said the bold decision by the President towards creating the new regions was an indication that the Government’s national reconstruction process was on course.

He expressed optimism that very soon Ghanaians would enjoy the fruits of the Planting for Food and Jobs and the One-District One Factory projects.

He appealed to the Government to address the perennial water problem of the area.

As required by tradition, the Council presented a male cow and 200 tubers of yam to the President to initiate him as a member of the Owusu Asare Stool.

Nana Akufo-Addo expressed appreciation to the Council for the honour and called for the people’s support to facilitate accelerated national development.

The President earlier told the chiefs and people of Amantin, at a separate durbar, that the development of Zongo communities was a priority to his government.

He later inaugurated a newly constructed Female Ward at the Atebubu Government Hospital and a new office complex for the Atebubu/Amantin Municipal Health Insurance Scheme.

Source: GNA