President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday advised Ghanaians not to allow multi-party democracy to divide them as the country prepares for Election 2020.

He urged them to be bold, ignore and name and shame politicians and political parties who might use them to cause political violence, which would mar the Election.

He said the Government is on course to fulfilling its mandate and bringing remarkable improvement in the socio-economic lives of the people, and gave the assurance that his administration would justify the confidence and trust reposed in the New Patriotic Party by Ghanaians.

President Akufo-Addo was addressing a durbar of the chiefs and people of Kenyasi Number One, Kenyasi Number Two and Ntotroso Traditional Areas in the Asutifi North District of the newly-created Ahafo Region, as part of his working visit to the Bono, Ahafo and Bono East regions.

He said the creation of the new regions was to bring local governance to the doorsteps of the people and rallied their support towards the development of those regions.

The President had earlier presented eight vehicles and five motorbikes for the running of the new Ahafo Regional Administration and visited the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) office construction site at Goaso, the Regional Capital.

Nana Osei Kofi Abiri, the Paramount Chief of Kenyasi Number One, commended the President for the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme, Planting for Food and Jobs and the creation of the Ahafo Region.

He said there was abundant food production in the area because of the Planting for Food and Jobs.

He expressed concern over the deplorable nature of the Kenyasi-Hwidiem road and access roads in the Kenyasi Number One and Kenyasi Number Two townships and appealed to the Government to rehabilitate them.

Nana Abiri noted that the OLA Girls SHS and the Ntrotroso College of Nursing needed infrastructure whilst the Kenyasi Number One also needed technical and vocational training school to provide employable skills for the youth.

Source: GNA