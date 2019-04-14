Citizens told to request resident permits before renting properties to non-Ghanaians

Mr. Solomon Tettey Appiah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Kpone-Katamanso, has urged landlords in the Municipality to demand resident permits from non – Ghanaians before renting out their properties to them.

The MCE gave the directive during a town hall engagement with local opinion leaders, residents associations, artisans, religious organizations, traders and youth groups in the Oyibi, Nanoman, Seduasi and Bawaleshie (ONSBAC) communities.

Mr. Appiah noted that resident permits normally laid a paper trail so that when non-Ghanaians did not obey Ghanaian laws, they could be traced and punished accordingly.

According to him, property owners in the country did not conduct thorough background checks on foreigners before renting out their properties to them adding, “We are always interested in their monies and freebies.”

Mr. Appiah further asked residents to be vigilant and meticulous and report any suspicious person and activity within the Municipality for swift action.

He also called on operators of drinking bars, eateries, mosques and churches to be law abiding and minimize their noise making.

Source: GNA