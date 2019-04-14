ASEMA Health Directorate advises public to avoid self-medication 

The Awutu Senya East Municipal Assembly (ASEMA) Health Directorate has advised the public to seek early medical assistance and avoid self-medication when sick.

Dr Paul Dsane-Aidoo, the Municipal Director of Health, who gave the advice, said for the past two weeks the Directorate had recorded about 61 cases of vomiting and diarrhoea, especially at the Kasoa Polyclinic and some private clinics in the Municipality.

He said all the cases tested negative and samples sent to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for further laboratory test also proved negative.

Dr Dsane-Aidoo was speaking at a Social Auditing Programme in the Municipality organised by the National Commission on Civic Education to enable the citizens to demand accountability from duty bearers.

He advised the people not to panic but continue to observe good hygienic practices and keep their surroundings clean.

He said community outreach programmes are ongoing as the Directorate believed there might be more unreported cases.

“Some people may be going to buy medicines in the nearest drug stores, which may stop the diarrhoea but it’s important that such cases are reported first to the hospitals for thorough medical examinations and treatment,” he said.

The Pprogramme brought together heads of government institutions, chiefs, persons with disability, Assembly members, Civic Education clubs and market women.

The Municipal Heads of Education, Health, Environmental Health, Security, and Urban Roads took turns to explain their activities, progress and challenges to the gathering.

The Programme was sponsored by the European Union to strengthen citizen’s participation in governance.

Mrs Mercy Yawson, the Municipal Disease Control Officer and a Researcher, advised the people to be environmentally cautious as the rainy season sets in.

“We’re embarking on community outreach to remind the people of best behaviours and practices as we enter the rainy season,” she said.

She urged them to avoid eating cold foods; especially those sold at the road side, and always wash their hands with soap under running water whenever they used the toilet.

Mrs Lawson advised relatives of patients with vomiting and diarrhoea not to use their bare hands in attending to them to avoid contamination.

She said the reported cases, so far were from Kasoa Zongo, Lamptey, and Opeikuman and its environs and urged the citizens to report such cases to the nearest hospital or clinic for prompt attention.

Participants appealed to the chiefs, religious and opinion leaders to assist the Municipal Assembly to find a lasting solution to the sanitation challenges.

Source: GNA