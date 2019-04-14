Andalusia, the Spanish autonomous region hosting IFA GPC 2019

Andalusia, one of the large regions in Spain, will be hosting Messe Berlin’s IFA Global Press Conference (GPC) 2019 from April 25 to 28. The annual press event held ahead of the world’s largest consumer electronics fair held in Berlin in September every year, IFA Consumer Electronics Unlimited will bring together some of the world’s top technology journalists, writers and bloggers – more than 300 of them from some 50 countries of the world.

The event, which features press briefings on trends in the global consumer electronics market, also features presentations and exhibitions by some of the world’s top consumer electronics makers, and this year they include Philips, Safera, TCL, Plugsurfing, Skyworth/Metz, Sennheiser, Hisense, and Hoover.

Some of the companies announce their latest innovations to the world at the event and give the journalists a feel of what consumers should expect.

Andalusia, which stretches over 87,268 square kilometers is a tourist’s paradise. Andalusia has beautiful beaches, historic buildings and villages that offer authentic ambiance and feel of traditional Spanish culture.

One of the fascinating offerings in Andalusia is the Alhambra Palace in Granada City with its grand and remarkable gardens.

The journalists attending IFA GPC 2019, as always would look forward to the bazaar in the center of Andalusia, where local chefs and others would prepare and serve local food, drinks and music – it’s often the most fun part of the whole event. It’s also the time to see the inside and around the city, meet its people and have a good feel of its fresh air.

