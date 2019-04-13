India Education Fair held in Ghana

SAPE Events and Media, an events management and educational promotion organisation of Asia and Africa, has organized a two-day Indian Education Fair to provide students with an easy access to education options and prospects.

The first day of the fair hosted in Accra on Friday,had seven Indian Universities, namely SRM University, VIT University, SONA University, CT University, and Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr Sagunthala R & D Institute of Science and Technology taking part.

Others are ADAMAS University and ADITYA Group of Engineering Pharmacy & Management Colleges.

The fair recorded over 200 participants, majority of whom were Senior High School students.

Mr Sanjay Thapa, Founder and Managing Director for SAPE Events and Media, told the Ghana News Agency that the fair was to provide an interactive platform for Ghanaian students to be informed about the programmes available in various Indian Institutions.

“This platform would also helped students understand the nature of the programmes, fees and scholarship packages available and serve as a means through which educational institutions in Ghana and India could establish good relations,” he said.

Mr Sanjay said the fair was the first of its kind being organized in Ghana and that they were overwhelmed at the patronage.

“This is the first time we are organizing this in Ghana but we also organize such events all over Asia. Even though this is our first time, the participation has been impressive and we are overwhelmed. We hope that every student here today would reap the benefits they deserve,” he added.

Master Avornyo Senya Edwin, a 3rd year General Arts student of Armed Forces Secondary Technical School (AFSTS), said the fair had met his expectation which was to get in depth information about the social sciences and where it could lead anyone who pursued a programme under such an area.

“We were told that students who would attain an average grade would be entitled to a 50 per cent scholarship package and this assurance has encouraged me to learn harder so that I can be a beneficiary of this scholarship package”, he added.

Emmanuel Ofori also a 3rd year student told the GNA that the fair had given him the opportunity to know much about Indian education and he desired to attain his Bachelor’s Degree from one of the Universities from India after his Secondary School education.

A General Arts student from Armed Forces, Sarhene Lordina said that she was interested in attaining further studies in India because it was affordable as compared to other international study opportunities, adding that; “when you study from India, your certificate is recognized in Ghana which makes it easier for you to get a good job after school.”

The fair was climaxed with a raffle draw which saw Ashong Fiifi Andrew from St. Thomas Aquinas winning a tablet.

The fair continues on Saturday, April 13 at Cape Coast after which similar ones would be held in Benin, Togo, Cote D’Ivoire and Nigeria.

Source: GNA