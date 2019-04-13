Google to collaborate with researchers in Ghana on AI deployment

Mr Moustapha Cisse, the Head of Google Artificial Intelligence (AI), Accra has said Google will collaborate with Universities and research institutions to deploy AI to solve challenges in the areas of agriculture, education and healthcare.

He said Google was optimistic about the incredible potential for AI and other advanced technologies to empower people and make access to things easier.

Mr Cisse was speaking at the Google Media Open Day to introduce journalists to its AI Centre established to meet the increased demand for machine learning research on the African Continent in Accra.

He said the goal was to advance the frontiers of science as they expect to have scientific impact through collaboration with other institutions.

“Our teams work across the world and collaborate openly with the broader scientific community,” he added.

He said Google aspires to create technologies that solve important problems and help people in their daily lives.

“We optimistic about the incredible potential for AI and other advanced technologies to empower people, widely benefit current and future generations and work for the common good,” he said.

He said they were conducting research that would advance the State of the art in the field, applying AI to products and new domains and developing tools to ensure that everyone can access it.

The Head of Google AI said AI’s biggest impact would come, when everyone could access it and that was why Google was committed to publishing their research, participating in academic conferences and sharing tools and datasets.

He said “Google is committed to playing their part in helping societies everywhere to realise the benefits of AI, while minimizing risk in accordance with their cultural norms and needs.”

He said beyond providing tools, they have also published a set of responsible technical practices in AI to share what they were learning and convey theme to all AI developers.

This covers five areas, including fairness, interpretability, privacy and security as well as general recommended practices for AI with a number of targeted projects, which were designed to addressed problems that have arisen in specific fields.

On the opening of the AI Centre, Mr Cisse said a team of 10 researchers were working at the Centre, where they would collaborate with their local counterparts to apply the skills in AI to solve their problems.

These researchers bring fresh perspective and expertise to build new technologies in Africa that can contribute positively to the lives of people.

Source: GNA